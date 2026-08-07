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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has the details on the latest chapter in the debate about religious content in American public schools. Colorado has 20 state-approved reading curriculum options, but the Montezuma-Cortez school district opted instead to adopt a curriculum “built for Texas students,” she reports.
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Local News
This Colorado school district is using Biblically infused reading curriculum made for Texas students
A small district in southwestern Colorado abruptly adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum this summer as part of a new school improvement model.
Around Chalkbeat
Unequal algebra access in Philly is ‘discriminatory’ says key city official as district plans changes
Fifty-one district schools don’t offer an algebra class in the eighth grade. City councilmembers and advocates say the current offerings discriminate against many students.
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
What We’re Reading
Former VP Mike Pence joining Colorado Christian University faculty, The Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
From the courtroom to the classroom, an Aurora Central English teacher is ready to tackle high school, 9News
Louisiana school board and federal government end 61 years of segregation monitoring, The Associated Press