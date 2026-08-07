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Senior Reporter Ann Schimke has the details on the latest chapter in the debate about religious content in American public schools. Colorado has 20 state-approved reading curriculum options, but the Montezuma-Cortez school district opted instead to adopt a curriculum “built for Texas students,” she reports.

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Local News

This Colorado school district is using Biblically infused reading curriculum made for Texas students

This Colorado school district is using Biblically infused reading curriculum made for Texas students

A small district in southwestern Colorado abruptly adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum this summer as part of a new school improvement model.

Around Chalkbeat

Unequal algebra access in Philly is ‘discriminatory’ says key city official as district plans changes

Unequal algebra access in Philly is ‘discriminatory’ says key city official as district plans changes

Fifty-one district schools don’t offer an algebra class in the eighth grade. City councilmembers and advocates say the current offerings discriminate against many students.

Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools

Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools

Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.

Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions

Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions

Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.

What We’re Reading

Former VP Mike Pence joining Colorado Christian University faculty, The Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)

From the courtroom to the classroom, an Aurora Central English teacher is ready to tackle high school, 9News

Louisiana school board and federal government end 61 years of segregation monitoring, The Associated Press

Trump administration moves forward with Head Start overhaul, proposing to eliminate regulations, The Associated Press

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