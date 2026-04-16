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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Should schools ban cellphones? Students, parents, and teachers have strong feelings on either side. Denver Public Schools is currently considering a recommendation for a bell-to-bell ban for all students ahead of a deadline dictated by state law.
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Local News
Bell-to-bell cellphone ban recommended by Denver Public Schools committee
All Colorado school districts must adopt a policy on cell phone use by July 1, per a state law passed last year meant to curb distractions for students.
Colorado’s promising universal FAFSA completion policies
Colorado’s Fund My Future program has helped increase federal student aid completions at 11 high schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department dissolving federal office serving English learners
The Office of English Language Acquisition was decimated by layoffs. Now its work supporting the nation’s 5 million English learners will be absorbed by other offices.
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
Newark gave 16-and 17-year-olds the right to vote two years ago. They are still learning their power.
The city lowered the voting age to give students a voice in school decisions. But with low turnout last year, youth organizers are looking for ways to boost participation.
What We’re Reading
Colorado’s small rural districts face big financial strains, but anchor communities and have outsized outcomes, Colorado Public Radio
Spoiled food found at elementary school concerns parents, CBS Colorado
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat