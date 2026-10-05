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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Among the questions Colorado voters will answer in November is whether transgender students should be barred from joining school sports teams that align with their gender identity. In our latest voter guide, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke breaks down who supports and who opposes the measure, who would enforce if it if passes, and which sports teams would be impacted.
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Local News
Voter guide: Prop 134 asks Colorado voters to bar transgender student athletes from certain school sports
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What We’re Reading
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wants to bring ‘childcare for all’ to the city. How will he pull it off — let alone pay for it? Denver Post (Paywall)
Committee recommending Poudre School District school closures releases full report, Fort Collins Coloradan (Paywall)
Boulder Valley announces preschool locations following school closure decision, Boulder Daily Camera