This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Among the questions Colorado voters will answer in November is whether transgender students should be barred from joining school sports teams that align with their gender identity. In our latest voter guide, Senior Reporter Ann Schimke breaks down who supports and who opposes the measure, who would enforce if it if passes, and which sports teams would be impacted.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Local News

Voter guide: Prop 134 asks Colorado voters to bar transgender student athletes from certain school sports

Voter guide: Prop 134 asks Colorado voters to bar transgender student athletes from certain school sports

Colorado voters will decide on Proposition 134 on Election Day. Here is a breakdown of what a statewide ban on transgender student athletes would mean for schools and colleges.

Around Chalkbeat

Education tax credit rules are here. Will they lure Democratic governors off the fence?

Education tax credit rules are here. Will they lure Democratic governors off the fence?

New Trump administration regulations clarified some policy issues. But governors like Kathy Hochul, JB Pritzker, and Josh Shapiro still face tough political choices.
NYC school board reluctantly approves $1.65M Oracle contract extension after earlier defeat

NYC school board reluctantly approves $1.65M Oracle contract extension after earlier defeat

NYC’s school board approved a $1.65 million Oracle contract after failing to approve it in August, though some members remain skeptical of the software company.
The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

Lilly Endowment donations are funding everything from a new theater to career education at public schools. But the money also raises questions about oversight
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.

Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.

Learn More and Register

What We’re Reading

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wants to bring ‘childcare for all’ to the city. How will he pull it off — let alone pay for it? Denver Post (Paywall)

Committee recommending Poudre School District school closures releases full report, Fort Collins Coloradan (Paywall)

Rangeview High School's Adaptive Dance Class teaches students of all abilities, CBS Colorado

Boulder Valley announces preschool locations following school closure decision, Boulder Daily Camera

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right