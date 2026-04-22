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Hello from Erica and on Chalkbeat’s national desk. This week’s big story highlights recent research that suggests a way to make tutoring more effective. We’ve also got the latest on Tennessee’s school district takeover, Los Angeles Unified’s plan to limit screens in schools, and out-of-school disparities that pile up for children in poverty.

The Big Story

A teacher at Powell Elementary School in Knox County Schools in Tennessee works with a small group of students. The district participated in a study to look for ways to improve tutoring. (Courtesy of Knox County Schools)

How to make tutoring work, at scale, is one of the big questions in education as school systems reckon with declines in student learning that have persisted beyond the pandemic.

In Knox County, Tennessee, for example, district leaders thought they were doing everything right. The district used a well-regarded, evidence-based reading curriculum. Struggling students got tutoring during the school day and participation was high. Tutors were equipped with high-quality supplemental materials.

But the results disappointed the district. As Erin Phillips, the district’s director of literacy and learning, put it, too many students were ending up as “intervention lifers,” never exiting tutoring programs that were meant to be a short-term boost to get students on track.

Phillips worked with independent researchers to test a hunch about what was going wrong. The district randomly assigned struggling readers to tutors who used either the district’s regular supplemental materials or materials aligned with the core curriculum. The students whose tutoring reinforced their classroom lessons did better, experiencing the equivalent of 1.3 months of additional learning.

That might sound like common sense. But it goes against a widespread way of thinking about intervention: that if students didn’t learn the material well in class, they might benefit from new ways of approaching it or different explanations of the same concepts.

In reality, small things like referring to a “magic e” in one setting and a “silent e” in another or teaching different letter sounds in different orders were confusing students.

“What we were asking our most at-risk learners to do is carry the heaviest cognitive load,” Phillips said.