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Have you ever lain awake at night and wondered: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this very question with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Ideas event June 11. RSVP here .

Our big story this week is a the-past-isn’t-even-past type of story. The Supreme Court’s recent decision upending the Voting Rights Act could have big implications for school boards . Our spotlight looks at the careful line AFT President Randi Weingarten is walking between the promise and perils of AI. Keep reading for that, plus more education news from around our network.

Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Please send good vibes today for a certain high school sophomore’s chemistry final and we’ll send good vibes back for the end of your school year.

The Big Story

Kevin Milan, with the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office, collects ballots on Election Day 2025. The Supreme Court's recent Voting Rights Act decision could affect local elections for city council and school board as well as higher-profile congressional races. (RJ Sangosti / Denver Post via Getty Images)

The large majority of school board members in the United States are elected at-large. That’s a legacy of Progressive-era reforms that sought to shield education governance from crass political concerns. But at-large elections have also been used to limit the political voice of racial and ethnic minorities in communities where a white majority votes as a bloc.

The Voting Rights Act provided a powerful tool to challenge this system. A database compiled by law professor Chris Seaman found 322 challenges involving school boards between 1982 and 2024. That’s more than a fifth of all cases under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Most often, these challenges were resolved by moving from at-large elections to single-member districts that allowed communities of color to elect representatives who would be more responsive to their concerns.

These cases changed who ran for office, who won elections, and resource allocation in school districts across the country. These challenges continue into the present day, and not just in the South.

But the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Louisiana v. Callais has significantly raised the bar for such challenges going forward. That will likely lead to “a decrease in minority representation, and school boards will not be exempt,” Seaman said.

Already, conservative legal groups are preparing to challenge state voting rights acts that also played a big role in shaping school board governance. Some see an opening to undo past settlements. Even school districts that voluntarily switched to single-member districts could face scrutiny if that decision was motivated by providing more opportunity to candidates of color.

But that’s not the whole story. Callais dealt with partisan gerrymandering — drawing maps to give an advantage to Republicans or Democrats. Even in communities with hard-fought, racially polarized school board elections, those divisions may not fall neatly along party lines. That means advocates can still make arguments about vote dilution and other unfair practices.