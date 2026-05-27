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Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Please send good vibes today for a certain high school sophomore’s chemistry final and we’ll send good vibes back for the end of your school year.
Our big story this week is a the-past-isn’t-even-past type of story. The Supreme Court’s recent decision upending the Voting Rights Act could have big implications for school boards. Our spotlight looks at the careful line AFT President Randi Weingarten is walking between the promise and perils of AI. Keep reading for that, plus more education news from around our network.
Have you ever lain awake at night and wondered: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? Ideas Editor Matt Barnum will discuss this very question with Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Education Secretary Katie Jenner at our next Ideas event June 11. RSVP here.
The Big Story
Kevin Milan, with the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office, collects ballots on Election Day 2025. The Supreme Court's recent Voting Rights Act decision could affect local elections for city council and school board as well as higher-profile congressional races. (RJ Sangosti / Denver Post via Getty Images)
The large majority of school board members in the United States are elected at-large. That’s a legacy of Progressive-era reforms that sought to shield education governance from crass political concerns. But at-large elections have also been used to limit the political voice of racial and ethnic minorities in communities where a white majority votes as a bloc.
The Voting Rights Act provided a powerful tool to challenge this system. A database compiled by law professor Chris Seaman found 322 challenges involving school boards between 1982 and 2024. That’s more than a fifth of all cases under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Most often, these challenges were resolved by moving from at-large elections to single-member districts that allowed communities of color to elect representatives who would be more responsive to their concerns.
These cases changed who ran for office, who won elections, and resource allocation in school districts across the country. These challenges continue into the present day, and not just in the South.
But the Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Louisiana v. Callais has significantly raised the bar for such challenges going forward. That will likely lead to “a decrease in minority representation, and school boards will not be exempt,” Seaman said.
Already, conservative legal groups are preparing to challenge state voting rights acts that also played a big role in shaping school board governance. Some see an opening to undo past settlements. Even school districts that voluntarily switched to single-member districts could face scrutiny if that decision was motivated by providing more opportunity to candidates of color.
But that’s not the whole story. Callais dealt with partisan gerrymandering — drawing maps to give an advantage to Republicans or Democrats. Even in communities with hard-fought, racially polarized school board elections, those divisions may not fall neatly along party lines. That means advocates can still make arguments about vote dilution and other unfair practices.
“To the extent that the Voting Rights Act has any vitality left after Callais, I think it’s likely to be in these local races like school boards,” said Justin Levitt, an election law expert and professor at Loyola Marymount University.
More National News
Two new studies highlight just how little sleep most teens are getting. Screens may be one of the reasons, but whether teens are on their phones at night is not something schools can control. What they can control is when students have to get up in the morning. One high school principal told Chalkbeat that moving to a later start time has paid academic dividends, with students noticeably more engaged in their classes.
A leading researcher on student learning loss acknowledges we don’t have all the answers. Harvard University’s Tom Kane notes that declines in student achievement coincide with the rise of smartphones and social media and with important changes in school accountability. But the evidence is circumstantial. The data is also mixed on what works to improve student achievement, but reducing absenteeism and adopting science of reading policies probably help.
Local Stories to Watch
Tennessee’s governor signed a law taking state control of Memphis’ school district. The new law represents an unprecedented effort by Republicans to seize control of the state’s largest school district. There’s already been a flurry of activity by lawmakers to appoint members of what will be a nine-person oversight board controlling the district.
Indiana wants to create another way for high school students to earn automatic college admission. The latest state budget includes $500,000 in grants so more schools will offer Cambridge courses — what are often thought of as alternatives to Advanced Placement courses. One high school is using the grant to help non-English speaking students, a growing population.
What’s been dubbed Colorado’s “first public Christian school” has dropped a lawsuit against the state. Riverstone Academy received state funding this school year, but the state education department warned it might try to claw back that funding, which sparked a First Amendment lawsuit. A lawyer representing the school’s authorizer said changes to state law make the case moot.
Spotlight on …
walking the AI tightrope
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten attends a U.S. Senate event on artificial intelligence in Washington, D.C., in 2023. Weingarten called for AI restrictions in elementary schools and other AI safeguards in education in a Wednesday speech. (Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)
On Tuesday, Newark Public Schools touted a visit by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten to one of its elementary schools. There, she observed how students and teachers were using an AI-powered chatbot.
On Wednesday, Weingarten in an almost hour long speech at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
Weingarten is walking a pretty narrow tightrope — like a lot of people in education these days — not just around AI in education, but around technology in education, too, as a largely parent-led backlash to ed tech brews.
She’s promoted AI use by teachers through a training program with OpenAI and Microsoft. But in her latest speech she also said tech could be the reason many young people nationwide are “drowning.”
That’s similar to other mixed messaging about education and technology. Even as parents are calling for bans on screens, especially for younger children (something Weingarten also supported on Wednesday), schools are being urged to adapt to emerging technology, like AI.
In New York City, one expert says that AI means schools need to lean even harder into their computer science programs and embed “computational thinking” throughout the curriculum. At the same time, one mom convinced 38 elementary and middle schools in the city to cut screens and increase recess time as much as possible.
(P.S. Lily here: I broke down parts of Weingarten’s speech over on my Instagram and TikTok accounts, where you can find me regularly talking about national education issues.)
Did You Know?
$220 million
That’s how much funding Congress approved for the Rural Education Achievement Program, or REAP, this year. REAP helps rural school districts by providing extra funding for everything from technology to expanded STEM and art programs.
But the Trump administration is interested in phasing out this rural funding in favor of a $2 billion block grant for states. Education Secretary Linda McMahon argues state officials could decide how the money is spent instead. Supporters of the program argue that money could be “swallowed up” by bigger schools if the Trump administration’s plan goes through.
Quote of the Week
“The people who got him elected are still here.”
That was Erin Wright, a rural education advocate in Oklahoma, speaking to the Hechinger Report about efforts to make education normal again after the departure of former state schools chief Ryan Walters. An appointed state superintendent Lindel Fields is running for office with a focus on academics amid a crowded field that includes candidates more in line with Walters’ culture warrior approach.