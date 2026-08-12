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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
At last night’s Detroit school board meeting, chair LaTrice McClendon announced the board intends to honor the memory of late member Iris A. Taylor by adding her name to the district’s Health Hubs.
Taylor, also a a longtime nurse and health care administrator, died last month at 74. She encouraged DPSCD to open the hubs, which have distributed food and resources to families thousands of times.
Keep an eye out for our coverage of other news out of the board meeting later this week.
Also in the news, Matt Barnum rounds up interesting takes, tidbits, and links in national education news. Matt writes that a recent Brookings Institution analysis concludes American school funding is U-shaped, with high- and low-poverty school systems tending to spend more money than those in the middle.
Matt will discuss the results and more on school funding during a webinar later this month.
Reach us with tips, story ideas, and questions at [email protected].
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A controversial Colorado education group was in danger of dissolving. A 2013 agreement just saved it.
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How did Indiana students do on a revised ILEARN this year?
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What We’re Reading
School starts soon. What experts suggest to prep kids this fall, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)