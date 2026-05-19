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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including Amelia’s feature on Arsenal Tech band students, some of whom are graduating and going to college tuition-free this fall!
As always, we’d love to hear from you! Feel free to reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Arsenal Tech’s band program helps students form close friendships — and go to college
At Arsenal Tech High School in Indianapolis, the band program has become a beacon of opportunity. This year, five seniors in the program will attend college with big financial aid packages.
Around Chalkbeat
Should Congress spend big to rebuild schools? This $500 billion campaign proposal will be a tough sell.
Experts say decades of school building neglect have led to a $90 billion problem that needs major federal funding. Congress has long resisted the idea, but it’s the centerpiece of one lawmaker’s campaign.
Some students need online classes. Here’s how this Colorado school district does it.
The online program in the Milliken-based Weld RE-5J district serves about 100 high school students, with an expansion planned for next year.
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
What We’re Reading
Northwestern hires away Purdue President Mung Chiang as its next university leader, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat