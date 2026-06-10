Slightly more than half of teacher preparation programs use scientifically grounded methods to teach aspiring educators how to teach children to read, according to a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Paula White, the executive director of JerseyCAN, said ensuring students can read is a matter of accountability that starts with evaluating teacher preparation programs.



And as protests continue outside Delaney Hall, city educators and students say schools could do more to reassure student safety and wellbeing.



Heads up: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday.