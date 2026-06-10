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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat.
Slightly more than half of teacher preparation programs use scientifically grounded methods to teach aspiring educators how to teach children to read, according to a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Paula White, the executive director of JerseyCAN, said ensuring students can read is a matter of accountability that starts with evaluating teacher preparation programs.
And as protests continue outside Delaney Hall, city educators and students say schools could do more to reassure student safety and wellbeing.
Heads up: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, share feedback, or send us a tip? Email us at [email protected].
Local News
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
Newark’s charter schools are seeing fewer students. Where are they going?
Newark’s charter schools added 200 students this school year but that growth is a fraction of the sector's annual growth since 2019.
Around Chalkbeat
Half of NY teacher prep programs fail in reading instruction: report
A new report found that half of New York teacher preparation programs fail to adequately teach the science of reading, despite vows from state education leaders to embrace it.
Why switching Philadelphia to an elected school board would be very complicated
Angry at school closings, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas wants hearings to explore whether Philadelphia should hold school board elections instead of having the mayor pick members.
Can states run schools better than local boards?
Chalkbeat Ideas looks at state takeovers, federal education funding, growth vs. proficiency, enrollment declines, small schools, and 12th grade NAEP.
What We’re Reading
North Star Seniors Celebrate Top College Choices, TAPinto Newark
How much do teachers make in NJ compared to other states? Northjersey.com