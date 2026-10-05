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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The latest in our series exploring key topics in the Detroit school board election has candidates reflecting back on 10 years of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The district turned 10 this year, a good time to look back at the system’s highs and lows. You can read more about what candidates had to say here.
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Local News
Voter guide 2026: Are Detroit students better off under DPSCD? School board candidates weigh in.
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
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What We’re Reading
Detroit students need more support. Their schools deserve more credit. Bridge Detroit (Opinion)