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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

The latest in our series exploring key topics in the Detroit school board election has candidates reflecting back on 10 years of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The district turned 10 this year, a good time to look back at the system’s highs and lows. You can read more about what candidates had to say here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Voter guide 2026: Are Detroit students better off under DPSCD? School board candidates weigh in.

Voter guide 2026: Are Detroit students better off under DPSCD? School board candidates weigh in.

Chalkbeat asked Detroit school board candidates to weigh in on the DPSCD’s 10-year anniversary, answering questions about what the district has done well, what it’s gotten wrong, and whether schools are better off.

Around Chalkbeat

Education tax credit rules are here. Will they lure Democratic governors off the fence?

Education tax credit rules are here. Will they lure Democratic governors off the fence?

New Trump administration regulations clarified some policy issues. But governors like Kathy Hochul, JB Pritzker, and Josh Shapiro still face tough political choices.
Memphis schools takeover could move forward soon

Memphis schools takeover could move forward soon

A federal judge said he is prepared to lift an order blocking Tennessee’s oversight board from exercising authority over Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

The Lilly Endowment is pouring millions into Indy school buildings. What does that mean for students?

Lilly Endowment donations are funding everything from a new theater to career education at public schools. But the money also raises questions about oversight
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What We’re Reading

Wayne State researchers launch Michigan school library census to map gaps, Mid-Michigan Now

Detroit students need more support. Their schools deserve more credit. Bridge Detroit (Opinion)

Count Day Oct. 7 to determine per pupil funding in districts, C&G News

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