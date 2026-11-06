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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with our top stories, including the election result that perhaps no one saw coming — the ouster of Rep. Bob Behning.

With Org Day around the corner, his defeat and that of other Republicans means a significant shakeup on the powerful House Education committee.

I’d love to know what you’re thinking in the aftermath of the election. Reach me at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, a robust supporter of school choice and K-12 accountability, was a pillar of conservative education policy in Indiana. His defeat could signal a shift for public schools.

Around Chalkbeat

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

The presumed winners come from diverse backgrounds and may lean toward fiscally conservative policies. But there are open questions about the alliances they might form.
NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?

P.S. 105 is one of eight New York City schools using trauma-informed support, smaller classes, and therapy through the Path program to help students with emotional disabilities.
Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Unofficial results show Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, Bessie Harris, and Aliya Moore as winners in the DPSCD board race. Here are their priorities.

What We’re Reading

IPS says school closures are coming. Here's why it's happening. WFYI

Tech companies enlist colleges to help them train data center workers, The Hechinger Report

Childcare’s private equity crackdown has a blind spot, The 74

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