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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with our top stories, including the election result that perhaps no one saw coming — the ouster of Rep. Bob Behning.
With Org Day around the corner, his defeat and that of other Republicans means a significant shakeup on the powerful House Education committee.
I’d love to know what you’re thinking in the aftermath of the election. Reach me at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?
NYC sends 30% of students with emotional disabilities to segregated schools. Is this program a way out?
Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas
What We’re Reading
Tech companies enlist colleges to help them train data center workers, The Hechinger Report
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