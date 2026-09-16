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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

New details have emerged about the antisemitic language one Denver school board member allegedly used about another. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the story.

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Local News

Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations

Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations

The school board president and superintendent alleged that Vice President Monica Hunter referred to a colleague as a Zionist and used a derogatory term. Hunter denies it.

Around Chalkbeat

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Public schools are spending more per student, but teacher pay has not kept pace. Districts have instead expanded staffing.
NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC is restricting student access to YouTube on school devices, adding to new limits on screen time and generative AI in public schools.
M-STEP results: The Detroit school district is catching up to charter schools

M-STEP results: The Detroit school district is catching up to charter schools

How did Detroit and suburban charter schools perform on the 2026 M-STEP? Chalkbeat analyzed the results.Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat

What We’re Reading

Drop in international students hits the University of Colorado system’s enrollment, CPR

Poudre School District eyeing potential 12 school closures, Coloradoan (Paywall)

How Parents in Boulder, Colorado, Rewrote the Rules on Autism Therapy in School, The 74

Parents of students with disabilities find private school vouchers come with a catch, Hechinger Report

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