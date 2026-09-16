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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
New details have emerged about the antisemitic language one Denver school board member allegedly used about another. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the story.
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Local News
Documents reveal details about Denver school board antisemitic language allegations
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What We’re Reading
Poudre School District eyeing potential 12 school closures, Coloradoan (Paywall)
Parents of students with disabilities find private school vouchers come with a catch, Hechinger Report