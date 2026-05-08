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Good morning! Reema Amin here.
Mass school closures in Chicago more than a decade ago helped intensify a fight for an elected school board.
Now, similar conversations are happening in other cities — including in Philadelphia, where the school board, made up of mayoral nominees, recently voted to close 17 schools.
The Philadelphia City Council will consider creating an elected school board after “explosive” fights between the council’s education committee chair and the school board president, our Philly reporter Rebecca Redelmeier reports.
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia City Council will explore creating an elected school board
Philadelphia is the only Pennsylvania district that does not have an elected school board. Amid school closure fights, the City Council will hold hearings to explore changing that.
Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school
TCAP retesting begins on May 20, the day before MSCS closes for break. It’s the last chance for third graders to avoid intervention measures.
Newark swears in new school board members tasked with tackling the district’s biggest issues
The city’s nine-member school board is responsible for deciding policies and helping manage the district’s more than $1.6 billion budget.
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Thumbnail image by Rebecca Redelmeier/Chalkbeat.