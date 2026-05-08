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New York Gov. Kathy Hochul plans to opt the state into the federal tax-credit scholarship.

Hochul joins one other Democratic governor in announcing an intent to join the program. Meanwhile, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is the only Democratic governor to have officially opted in. Read the story here.

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Around Chalkbeat

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to opt into federal tax-credit scholarship

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to opt into federal tax-credit scholarship

Democrats are divided on the federal school choice program. Gov. Hochul will watch for “poison pills” that would make the program a bad deal for New York students, a spokesperson said.

When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?

When 2 schools become 1: What gets lost in a merger?

P.S. Weekly pulls the curtain back on school mergers: How are students affected? Hear from a Brooklyn student whose school moved in with its downstairs neighbor.

Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school

Memphis third graders will be required to retake state reading tests on last days of school

TCAP retesting begins on May 20, the day before MSCS closes for break. It’s the last chance for third graders to avoid intervention measures.

What We’re Reading

Roaring Fork school board discusses potential mill levy concerns, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

This Northern Colorado HS is one of twelve schools to perform at the International Thespian Festival, KUNC

CU Denver faculty concerned over chancellor’s relationship with faculty member, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

Colorado colleges affected by hackers breaching Canvas learning platform, 9News

Thumbnail image by Photo courtesy Marley Campbell

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