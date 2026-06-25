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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Today we’ve got two stories related to Colorado’s “public Christian school.” The school, Riverstone Academy, may have closed but the people and entities that were involved with it are still making news. As Senior Reporter Ann Schimke writes, the school’s authorizer is losing another member. And its former executive director is pitching a new venture related to homeschool enrichment.
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Local News
Another defection hits group that launched ‘Colorado’s first public Christian school’
The withdrawal of Pikes Peak State College could put the Monument-based co-op in jeopardy.
After a year of controversy, the leader of a shuttered ‘public Christian school’ is pitching a new venture
Quin Friberg, the executive director of the recently closed Riverstone Academy, launched a nonprofit in May that wants to contract with school districts to oversee homeschool enrichment programs.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
CSU is opening a new $230 million veterinary hospital complex, Colorado Public Radio
Poudre superintendent gets pay raise through tax-sheltered annuity, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
School districts should all be opting for bell-to-bell phone-free classrooms, Denver Post (Paywall, Opinion)