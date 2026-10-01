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Good morning! Reema Amin here with Chalkbeat Chicago, and I’ve got our top headlines and a special request.
Yesterday, the choices for school board president narrowed again after candidate Sendhil Revuluri dropped out of the historic election. The former school board vice president said it was a tough decision, but the “gusher” of money from special interests had become too much to battle.
That leaves three people competing for board president. Wondering who they are and what they’re about? We’ve got you.
Now for the special request: I’m co-moderating a forum for school board presidential candidates on Oct. 14, hosted by Chalkbeat, the Hyde Park Herald and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. So, help us out! What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.
As always, reply to this email with tips and feedback for our team. Until tomorrow!
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Local News
Sendhil Revuluri drops out of race for Chicago school board president
Chicago School Board Election 2026: The citywide race for president
Around Chalkbeat
Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice
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What We’re Reading
CPS expedites payment to football referees; varsity games will be played this weekend, Chicago Sun-Times
City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff to announce strike date, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)