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Good morning! Reema Amin here with Chalkbeat Chicago, and I’ve got our top headlines and a special request.

Yesterday, the choices for school board president narrowed again after candidate Sendhil Revuluri dropped out of the historic election. The former school board vice president said it was a tough decision, but the “gusher” of money from special interests had become too much to battle.

That leaves three people competing for board president. Wondering who they are and what they’re about? We’ve got you.

Now for the special request: I’m co-moderating a forum for school board presidential candidates on Oct. 14, hosted by Chalkbeat, the Hyde Park Herald and the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. So, help us out! What do you want to ask the candidates? Submit your questions here by Friday, Oct. 9. For registration and more information, click here.

As always, reply to this email with tips and feedback for our team. Until tomorrow!

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Local News

Sendhil Revuluri drops out of race for Chicago school board president

Sendhil Revuluri drops out of race for Chicago school board president

Revuluri’s announcement comes about a month before the historic Nov. 3 election for Chicago school board president and 20 other board seats.
Chicago School Board Election 2026: The citywide race for president

Chicago School Board Election 2026: The citywide race for president

Victor Henderson, Jessica Biggs, and Hilario Dominguez are on the ballot to become the first elected school board president of Chicago Public Schools.

Around Chalkbeat

Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.

Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.

A NYC after-school contract overhaul led to severe staffing shortages, leaving parents exasperated and forcing some schools to switch back to old providers.
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s education tax credit could supercharge private school choice. Some hope it will help public school students too via tutoring, enrichment, and more.
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What We’re Reading

CPS expedites payment to football referees; varsity games will be played this weekend, Chicago Sun-Times

City Colleges of Chicago faculty and staff to announce strike date, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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