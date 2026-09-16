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Good morning, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, we analyzed 2026 M-STEP data to see how charter schools compared to DPSCD.
For years, charter schools tended to perform slightly better than the Detroit district on state standardized tests. But a Chalkbeat analysis suggests the traditional public school system is catching up to suburban and city charters.
The percentage of students in the Detroit district at or above proficiency in math surpassed the overall performance of their peers in suburban and city charter schools in nearly every grade last spring, the analysis found.
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Local News
M-STEP results: The Detroit school district is catching up to charter schools
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What We’re Reading
DOJ demands Ann Arbor schools change policy on trans students' privacy, The Detroit News (Paywall)
Families are reading to preschoolers less often since the pandemic, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Despite state report, Hazel Park board rejects bringing back leader, The Detroit News (Paywall)