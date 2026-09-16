Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, we analyzed 2026 M-STEP data to see how charter schools compared to DPSCD.

For years, charter schools tended to perform slightly better than the Detroit district on state standardized tests. But a Chalkbeat analysis suggests the traditional public school system is catching up to suburban and city charters.

The percentage of students in the Detroit district at or above proficiency in math surpassed the overall performance of their peers in suburban and city charter schools in nearly every grade last spring, the analysis found.