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Good morning, this is Hannah from Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, we analyzed 2026 M-STEP data to see how charter schools compared to DPSCD.

For years, charter schools tended to perform slightly better than the Detroit district on state standardized tests. But a Chalkbeat analysis suggests the traditional public school system is catching up to suburban and city charters.

The percentage of students in the Detroit district at or above proficiency in math surpassed the overall performance of their peers in suburban and city charter schools in nearly every grade last spring, the analysis found.

Reach out to us with questions, tips, and story ideas at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

M-STEP results: The Detroit school district is catching up to charter schools

M-STEP results: The Detroit school district is catching up to charter schools

How did Detroit and suburban charter schools perform on the 2026 M-STEP? Chalkbeat analyzed the results.Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat

Around Chalkbeat

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Parents worry about ed tech. Most still see a place for it, polls suggest.

Despite concerns about schools’ reliance on laptops, many parents indicate they want kids to learn about tools like artificial intelligence in order to help them in the job market.
Meet the 23-year-old Bed-Stuy native who won a $200,000 David Prize for teaching kids money skills

Meet the 23-year-old Bed-Stuy native who won a $200,000 David Prize for teaching kids money skills

Bed-Stuy native Aaliyah Duah won a $200,000 David Prize for Financial Revolutionn, her program teaching NYC students relatable money management, credit, and investing skills.
Colorado educators can get homebuying help through new state program

Colorado educators can get homebuying help through new state program

The Schools to Home program helps public school employees with down payment and closing costs. The median home price in Colorado is about $550,000.
Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

Fights and weapons confiscations are down in Philly schools. The safety chief aims to continue the trend.

Students are bringing fewer weapons to school, but fights and violence remain a reality. The Philadelphia School District safety chief talks about how he hopes to keep incidents down.

What We’re Reading

DOJ demands Ann Arbor schools change policy on trans students' privacy, The Detroit News (Paywall)

Families are reading to preschoolers less often since the pandemic, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

End of an era: Flint Central High School demolition begins, Flint Beat

Despite state report, Hazel Park board rejects bringing back leader, The Detroit News (Paywall)

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