Hello Starting Line readers,
Before we get into the news, I have an update to share: This will be our last issue of the Starting Line newsletter. It’s been a joy to shine a spotlight on early childhood stories from around the nation these last eight years, but as we rethink our newsletter offerings at Chalkbeat, we’ve decided discontinuing this monthly newsletter makes sense.
That doesn’t mean we’ll stop covering early childhood issues at Chalkbeat. Far from it.
I will continue telling important stories about Colorado’s young children, their caregivers, and the childcare ecosystem, and my colleagues on Chalkbeat’s national desk and in our other seven bureaus will do the same in their respective communities.
Do you have feedback or an early childhood story idea? Let me know at [email protected] or reply to this newsletter.
Stories From Chalkbeat
HELP FOR CARE WORKERS More than 19,000 Colorado childcare teachers and staff have taken advantage of a new $1,200 state tax credit for workers who support young children, older adults, or people with disabilities.
GROWTH THWARTED The number of New York City families receiving offers to public preschool programs remained flat this year, despite a major push from Mayor Zohran Mamdani to increase outreach and expand the program.
MAKING MATH MORE UNIFORM New York City will soon require elementary schools in four districts to use city-approved math curriculums, marking the first time elementary math teachers will be required to shift their instruction as part of the city’s broader curriculum mandate.
PROPERTY TAX RELIEF Two Colorado counties on opposite sides of the political spectrum are the first to use a recent state law to provide property tax relief to childcare businesses.
Other Early Childhood Stories
SQUEEZING MEDICAID DOLLARS OUT OF PRESCHOOLERS Private equity investors have rushed into the business of providing autism therapy to young children, buying up chains, and opening new clinics. New York Times
SESAME STREET STAR A new documentary traces the life of the actor who portrayed Maria on Sesame Street for more than 40 years. The 74
COMMON SENSE OR UNNECESSARY DELAY? A California proposal to delay required K-2 literacy screenings until partway through the school year has some advocates and researchers worried that the state is backpedaling on a hard-won effort to catch struggling readers early. EdSource
SINGING THE PRAISES OF RECESS Advocates for recess during the school day are pushing back against the sidelining of daily playtime as schools seek increased rigor and higher test scores. EdSurge
WAITLISTS AND FREEZES More than 400,000 children nationwide are on waitlists for childcare subsidies, according to new data from the National Women’s Law Center. The 74
‘FIGHTING TO THRIVE’ A guaranteed income pilot program temporarily helped a home-based childcare provider in the Bronx weather financial challenges. Hechinger Report
FOOD FOR KIDS In Vermont, participation by childcare providers in the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program has plummeted. Increased administrative burden is a major factor, state officials say. VTDigger
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