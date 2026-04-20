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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana! When I first started reporting today’s lead story during the last legislative session, we were still waiting to see if lawmakers would address a waitlist for child care subsidies. So I wanted to look at the other ways that communities were funding early learning, which led me to Monroe County Community School Corporation’s 2023 referendum, passed specifically to offer preschool access to all children in the district.
Today, that referendum has doubled enrollment in preschool. And last week, the state approved $200 million more to start issuing vouchers for childcare again in May. Early learning advocates call this an “all and above” approach to addressing child care shortages in the state.
Both of those stories on early learning are below. I’d love to hear your thoughts. Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
An Indiana district turned to voters to fund more preschool seats. Here’s what happened next.
Preschool can be a daunting expense for many families. The Monroe County school district turned to voters to subsidize it, offering a roadmap for other Indiana communities.
Indiana to resume child care vouchers after 15-month freeze, but thousands will remain waitlisted
Indiana will resume child care vouchers after a 15-month freeze, adding 14,000 children to the Child Care and Development Fund program. Around 20,000 additional children will remain on a waitlist.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago will keep school in session May 1 but let students and staff participate in protest
The Chicago Teachers Union had pushed to cancel classes on May 1 so students and staff could participate in a national “no school, no work, no shopping” protest. The district balked at that demand but it agreed Thursday to allow students and employees to participate in an afternoon rally and to provide transportation to it.
Superintendent says expanding Denver’s last innovation zone would increase school segregation
Superintendent Alex Marrero is recommending against expanding Denver’s last innovation zone because he says it will increase segregation. Parents and teachers are pushing back.
Voter guide: Here are the Democratic Memphis school board candidates running in District 6
The 2026 Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education election is underway. These are the five District 6 candidates voters will choose from in the May 5 Democratic primary.
What We’re Reading
How California bungled $1 million in a collaboration with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library CalMatters
Latin is Not Dead Yet. Here’s How We Keep It Alive The 74 (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat