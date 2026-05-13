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Hello, from Chalkbeat’s national desk — Lily and Erica, coming at you with the education news you want to know. Today’s big story is about the continuing slide of reading scores across the country — and the promising strategies an outlier is using to improve.

The Big Story

A kindergarten student hangs her assignment at Munger Elementary-Middle School in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP Photo)

Researchers say the United States is in a learning recession, one that’s gone on for over a decade with reading scores on a downward slide since 2013 for eighth graders and 2015 for fourth graders.

A new data analysis out today from researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and Dartmouth analyzed test scores from third to eighth grade for over 5,000 school districts in 38 states. This analysis, the Education Scorecard, found more of the same sobering takeaways we’ve been hearing about test scores for years now: Only five states plus the District of Columbia showed meaningful growth in reading scores from 2022 to 2025.

The news in math is a little brighter, with almost every state showing improvement in math from 2022 to 2025.

There’s a lot of speculation about what started this spiral in the data. Ineffective reading curriculums? Rising chronic absenteeism? The use of tech in classrooms? Some researchers posit the rise of social media and cell phones hurt achievement, but there’s no hard evidence.

But there are positive outliers. Detroit Public Schools Community District is one of them. Detroit’s test scores in both math and reading have grown faster than in similar urban districts in Michigan. The district’s proficiency rates remain much lower than the state and national average, but district leaders say they want to rapidly catch up.