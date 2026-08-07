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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Backlash against ed-tech has swept the country, with many families and educators raising concerns about screens in classrooms.
Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum recently asked a leading ed-tech advocate what he makes of the outcry, how schools should assess the quality of tech products, and whether blanket screen limits are useful. Read more in today’s top story.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
What We’re Reading
Teachers Union Threatens to Sue Over ‘Inhumane’ Pension Clawback, The City Reporter
Brooklyn public school teacher masturbated in classroom, exposed himself during parent-teacher conference: investigators, amNY
NYC still has long way to go before opening Curtis High School annex on private lot, Staten Island Advance