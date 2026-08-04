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An alphabet without an F: AI slop seeps into Teachers Pay Teachers curriculum marketplace
Teachers often struggle to find high-quality instructional materials. Glaring errors and bizarre graphics on Teachers Pay Teachers suggest AI could make it even harder.
NYC revamps how schools handle school avoidance under legal agreement
NYC public schools have long lacked clear guidance on school avoidance. Under a new agreement, the city is mandating liaisons and uniform training to support absent students.
Colorado will select training programs for new Pell initiative. But data shows a ‘mixed bag’ in outcomes.
Coloradans will know as soon as mid-August which state training programs are eligible for Workforce Pell money. Data shows selecting these will come with many considerations.
What We’re Reading
Garten announces Indiana Senate leadership bid, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Pace of college closings picks up, with more projected, Hechinger Report