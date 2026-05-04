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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
“The city is telling us that AI is inevitable, but won’t tell me what devices and applications my children are using.” That was one of more than 100 New Yorkers who testified about artificial intelligence at a meeting last week. As Chalkbeat New York reporter Lizzie Walsh reports, most of the speakers were opposed to any AI in the classroom. Read more in today’s top story.
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Around Chalkbeat
The AI rebellion grows in NYC: Over 100 New Yorkers demand moratorium on AI use in schools at marathon board meeting
After a contentious proposal for an AI high school was nixed earlier this week, over 100 New Yorkers demanded a moratorium on artificial intelligence use in schools. The board meeting lasted seven hours.
Philadelphia Board of Education approves 17 school closures
Board members voted to approve the plan remotely after a confrontational meeting where councilmembers demanded members’ resignations.
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
What We’re Reading
Colorado schools don’t have any standardized drug education, relying on patchwork programs, Denver Post (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Lizzie Walsh/Chalkbeat