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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.
New national data shows that 9-year-olds across the country are now performing nearly as well in reading and math as their counterparts did before the pandemic.
But for 13-year-olds, whose educations were severely disrupted by the pandemic, test scores remain behind.
That could help point school leaders — including those in Philly — to which grades they may need to focus more support on.
P.S. Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us later today. We hope to see you there!
Around Chalkbeat
New NAEP scores offer optimism for younger students but warning signs for teens
National test results reveal that a year ago, 9-year-olds performed nearly as well as their counterparts did before the pandemic. But kids on the cusp of high school were far below past achievement highs.
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
What We’re Reading
How some Philly students included a protest against looming budget cuts in their graduation ceremony, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
The Standout College Essays That Got Philly’s Class of 2026 Accepted, Philadelphia Magazine