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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.

New national data shows that 9-year-olds across the country are now performing nearly as well in reading and math as their counterparts did before the pandemic.

But for 13-year-olds, whose educations were severely disrupted by the pandemic, test scores remain behind.

That could help point school leaders — including those in Philly — to which grades they may need to focus more support on.