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Hello! It’s Rebecca here from Chalkbeat Philly.

All of a sudden over the weekend, everyone seemed to be talking about literacy in Philly. A video of a high school student at Preparatory Charter High School asking students to read a sentence went viral. In the video, many appeared unable to read the sentence before them.

The video stirred controversy in Philly and nationally. Preparatory Charter High School put out a statement saying the video “does not accurately reflect our school community” and “lacks important context.”

But some literacy advocates say there’s an important lesson here: “Hearing high schoolers struggle with words forces us to confront something we’d rather scroll past,” the group Read by 4th said in a statement posted online. “The video made the decades-long literary crisis visible and visceral in a way no statistic ever could.”