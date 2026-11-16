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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
A review of 52 studies on the use of artificial intelligence in educational settings, reported on by Erica Meltzer, Chalkbeat’s national editor, offers some mixed findings on whether students benefit from using AI. When students use AI for essays or to solve problems, learning is limited. But when they use it to explain concepts and to practice, the findings are more positive.
To read more about the AI findings, check out the story here.
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What We’re Reading
Michigan district pressured principal to resign over conduct with girls, then gave him a recommendation, MLive (Paywall)
Benson vowed urgency on fixing schools. Let’s go. Crain’s Detroit (Paywall, Opinion)
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