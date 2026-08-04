Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Can you imagine an alphabet worksheet that’s missing a letter? What about a poster showing the inventor of the potato chip as a fire fighter wearing a gas mask?
These are just a couple examples of AI slop turning up on the Teachers Pay Teachers website, a popular online marketplace for lessons, worksheets, and classroom decor. Read more from national reporter Lily Altavena.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
An alphabet without an F: AI slop seeps into Teachers Pay Teachers curriculum marketplace
Teachers often struggle to find high-quality instructional materials. Glaring errors and bizarre graphics on Teachers Pay Teachers suggest AI could make it even harder.
NYC revamps how schools handle school avoidance under legal agreement
NYC public schools have long lacked clear guidance on school avoidance. Under a new agreement, the city is mandating liaisons and uniform training to support absent students.
15 more Chicago campuses join Sustainable Community Schools program
Now, about 10% of district-run schools will be a part of the program, which is supposed to create wraparound supports for students and their families.
What We’re Reading
Trump overhaul could gut Head Start preschool standards, leaving states to set the rules, Associated Press
Cherry Creek Schools denies Trump administration’s allegations that district excludes students due to race, Denver Post (Paywall)
After colleges reject ‘compact,’ Trump officials try a letter, New York Times