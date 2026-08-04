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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Can you imagine an alphabet worksheet that’s missing a letter? What about a poster showing the inventor of the potato chip as a fire fighter wearing a gas mask?

These are just a couple examples of AI slop turning up on the Teachers Pay Teachers website, a popular online marketplace for lessons, worksheets, and classroom decor. Read more from national reporter Lily Altavena.