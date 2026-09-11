Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

The city of Detroit on Thursday announced a major expansion of out-of-school programing, with seven new after-school sites opening across Detroit this school year, Hannah Dellinger reports. The expansion of the GOAL Line Detroit program will not only give students across the city more free options for after-school programs, but it also comes with free transportation from their schools to the program sites. You can learn more here.