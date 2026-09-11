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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The city of Detroit on Thursday announced a major expansion of out-of-school programing, with seven new after-school sites opening across Detroit this school year, Hannah Dellinger reports. The expansion of the GOAL Line Detroit program will not only give students across the city more free options for after-school programs, but it also comes with free transportation from their schools to the program sites. You can learn more here.
I also wanted to invite you to join Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman for a virtual conversation next month about two of the biggest technology debates shaping schools this year: the rapid push toward AI and the growing backlash against screen time. This event is for Chalkbeat members. Donate any amount to become a member, support Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism, and reserve your spot. We hope to see you there!
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Local News
Detroit mayor announces 7 new after-school program sites with $2.2 million in city funds
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago school board looks at possible preschool expansion, despite opposition from district leadership
Cost savings, first-day jitters, payment delays: NYC launches 2-K for 2,000 toddlers
Irvington data center poses health concerns for school community — and could also impact enrollment
What We’re Reading
Education advocates say Michigan should not opt in to federal tax credit for scholarship donations, Michigan Public
1,200 schools have closed in Michigan since 2000. The 'Big Shrink' is coming, Detroit News (Paywall)