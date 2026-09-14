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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The two Denver school board members accused of multiple policy violations sent a letter Friday demanding an independent investigation into the allegations. Read more in today’s top story. Plus, for a dose of good news, check out the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year.
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Local News
Two Denver school board members accused of policy violations call for an independent investigation
Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year: Meet the 8 finalists
Around Chalkbeat
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IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders
What We’re Reading
Why we don’t support Denver Public Schools’ proposed property tax increase (Editorial), Denver Post (Paywall, Opinion)
Poudre School District plans public meetings to explain need for school closures, Fort Collins Coloradoan