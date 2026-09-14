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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The two Denver school board members accused of multiple policy violations sent a letter Friday demanding an independent investigation into the allegations. Read more in today’s top story. Plus, for a dose of good news, check out the eight finalists for the 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year.

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Local News

Two Denver school board members accused of policy violations call for an independent investigation

Two Denver school board members accused of policy violations call for an independent investigation

The allegations include that Vice President Monica Hunter used antisemitic language and board member DJ Torres missed multiple meetings.
Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year: Meet the 8 finalists

Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year: Meet the 8 finalists

The 2027 Colorado Teacher of the Year award competition received nearly 300 applications from 76 school districts. The winner will be eligible for National Teacher of the Year.

Around Chalkbeat

Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee kids could see major Meta settlement windfall. How will it be spent?

Tennessee state lawmakers next year will have access to an unprecedented pot of money earmarked for child mental health support. How will that money be spent?
IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders

IPS to stop using Enroll Indy, drawing criticism from charter school leaders

The district's switch from Enroll Indy to PowerSchool was quickly criticized by Indianapolis charter school leaders.

What We’re Reading

Why we don’t support Denver Public Schools’ proposed property tax increase (Editorial), Denver Post (Paywall, Opinion)

Poudre School District plans public meetings to explain need for school closures, Fort Collins Coloradoan

Cherry Creek Schools CFO resigns amid ongoing leadership turnover, Denver Gazette

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