This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

You’d think after all that’s been written about chronic absenteeism, by us and by other publications, that it would be a key topic as Michiganders choose the next governor to lead the state. But Clara Hendrickson at the Detroit Free Press reports that isn’t the case. Read her story, part of a collaboration between Chalkbeat and the Freep on covering key education issues in the governor’s race.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Detroit

Local News

Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates, Jocelyn Benson and John James, say they will work aggressively to reduce student absences.

Around Chalkbeat

Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Riverstone Academy was launched with the goal of prompting a religious liberty lawsuit. It didn’t last, but it spurred a state crackdown, lawsuits, and lots of debate.
Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent

Camalyn Turner is seeking $1.5 million in a lawsuit filed Thursday, alleging ex-Superintendent Marie Feagins exposed herself twice and retaliated against her until she resigned.
Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency

Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency

Newark students struggled to meet math and reading standards on New Jersey's new adaptive assessments, though district officials reported signs of academic progress.

What We’re Reading

School librarians are vanishing from Michigan schools just when they are needed most, Michigan Advance/The Conversation (Opinion)

Marching bands: See which schools qualified for state championship at Ford Field, MLive (Paywall)

Mudslinging consumes Grosse Pointe school board race as budget deficit looms, Detroit News (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right