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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
You’d think after all that’s been written about chronic absenteeism, by us and by other publications, that it would be a key topic as Michiganders choose the next governor to lead the state. But Clara Hendrickson at the Detroit Free Press reports that isn’t the case. Read her story, part of a collaboration between Chalkbeat and the Freep on covering key education issues in the governor’s race.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next
Former MSCS employee sues district, alleges sexual harassment by ex-superintendent
Newark students show academic growth on new state tests, though most fall short of proficiency
What We’re Reading
School librarians are vanishing from Michigan schools just when they are needed most, Michigan Advance/The Conversation (Opinion)
Mudslinging consumes Grosse Pointe school board race as budget deficit looms, Detroit News (Paywall)
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