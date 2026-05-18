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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The Nation’s Report Card will add new tests for eighth- and 12th-graders over the next several years, a move experts say will give state policymakers more information about how students are performing. Find out which tests will be added — and how soon.

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Around Chalkbeat

A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.

A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.

The results would drill down on what students know in their senior year, as well as in civics and science.

Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools

Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools

Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.

NYC PTA funding inequities: See how much your school’s PTA raises

NYC PTA funding inequities: See how much your school’s PTA raises

The top 30 PTAs from NYC public schools raise nearly half of all PTA funds citywide, while hundreds of other schools seem to struggle to sustain any active PTA.

What We’re Reading

Cherry Creek Schools spent $65,000 on a Brazilian film crew that shot a 6-minute promotional video, Denver Post (Paywall)

Cherry Creek Schools terminates Brenda Smith after ‘significant policy violations’ found by investigation, Denver Post (Paywall)

How a paid teacher apprenticeship model is helping Western Slope classrooms reduce shortages, Sky-Hi News

Colorado School of Mines students on the hunt for microplastics lurking in Denver's South Platte, Rocky Mountain PBS

Thumbnail image by Getty Images.

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