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Good morning! Reema Amin here with our top story today from our ideas editor Matt Barnum, who looked into a classroom where the teacher cut out tech.

Before the shift, Colorado teacher Dylan Kane used tech a lot. Assessments were online. He had students use a math practice website.

But then he decided to conduct an experiment and go “cold turkey” on tech — and he’s still going, Matt writes.