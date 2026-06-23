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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana with big, but somewhat expected news from the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation: The board is placing a referendum on the ballot this fall. Read on to find out how much and for how long.

Also, we’ll be spending an evening talking about referendums and elections on July 8! Come listen and ask your questions — I’ll be moderating, and both food and childcare are included. Get your free ticket here.

Reach us at [email protected].

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Local News

Indianapolis voters will consider a tax increase for the city’s schools this fall

Indianapolis voters will consider a tax increase for the city’s schools this fall

IPEC, the board created to manage finances, transportation, and buildings for Indianapolis Public Schools and charter schools, voted to place a referendum on the ballot this fall.

Around Chalkbeat

Amid Chicago budget crunch, more schools lean on dollars they raise independently

Amid Chicago budget crunch, more schools lean on dollars they raise independently

As CPS grapples with massive funding challenges, more schools are turning to private fundraising to pay for essentials, including staff and student clubs.

Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts

Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts

The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.

The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players

The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players

Four Seward Park seniors joined the Knicks championship parade after winning a PSAL title, drawing cheers, selfies, and autograph requests from fans.

What We’re Reading

Rural areas of the state have few school options, Indiana Capital Chronicle

What Does It Really Cost To Plan Summer Care for Kids? These Moms Show Us the Receipts, The 74

Here are the 14 candidates running for the Indianapolis Public Schools Board in 2026, WFYI

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