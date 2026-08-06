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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
New York students’ reading scores dropped significantly compared to last year on state tests administered to 3rd-8th graders, according to new statewide data. The drop was large enough to raise eyebrows from some experts — and comes after large gains last year as the state pushes districts to adopt new approaches to teaching literacy. New York City, which educates roughly 40% of students in the Empire State, hasn’t released district-specific scores yet. Today’s top story has more on those scores and what they mean.
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New York reading scores plunge on state tests while math proficiency edges up
Preliminary New York state test results show reading proficiency fell 5 points while math improved. The dramatic declines in reading raised eyebrows among experts.
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