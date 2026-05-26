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Good morning! Alex here.

More than three dozen schools in Washington Heights and Inwood are planning to pare back screen time and offer more recess this week. Parent Olympia Kazi helped lead the charge, convincing the District 6 superintendent to experiment with a week-long “screen break” pilot program. The move comes as parents across the country have pushed back against the proliferation of education technology in schools. Read more in today’s top story.

Local News

An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’

An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’

An upper Manhattan mom teamed up with her superintendent to launch a week-long pilot program cutting classroom tech and boosting recess at 38 schools.

Around Chalkbeat

A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth

A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth

Students are improving faster than nearly every district across the country, but a new national education report shows why that’s complicated.

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

Tennessee governor signs Memphis schools takeover into law

A nine-person board made up of Republican political appointees will now control Tennessee’s largest school district in a majority Democratic county.

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When New York Regents Exams End, Arts Classes Will Be More Important Than Ever, The 74 (Opinion)

Children Are Drowning. It’s Time We Bring in the Teachers, The 74 (Opinion)

Thumbnail image courtesy of Olympia Kazi

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