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More than three dozen schools in Washington Heights and Inwood are planning to pare back screen time and offer more recess this week. Parent Olympia Kazi helped lead the charge, convincing the District 6 superintendent to experiment with a week-long “screen break” pilot program. The move comes as parents across the country have pushed back against the proliferation of education technology in schools. Read more in today’s top story.
Local News
An upper Manhattan mom was tired of screen time. She convinced 38 schools to take a ‘screen break.’
An upper Manhattan mom teamed up with her superintendent to launch a week-long pilot program cutting classroom tech and boosting recess at 38 schools.
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What We’re Reading
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Thumbnail image courtesy of Olympia Kazi