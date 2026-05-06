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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Cecilia Lopez Alvarado was at the top of her class at her California high school, routinely earning As and Bs in math. But when she started college at the University of California San Diego, she had to take remedial math.
After a recent report that warned of an alarming decline in students’ math skills at the university, students like Lopez Alvarado are at the center of a national education debate about grade inflation, test-free college admissions, and opportunities for low-income students. She spoke with Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum about her high school math experience and her perspective on the math skills report.
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