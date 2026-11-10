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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul made waves with the news she would become the second Democratic governor to opt into President Donald Trump’s federal school tax credit program, which allows taxpayers to direct up to $1,700 of their tax bill to private or public schools, and get a full rebate from the federal government. Now, state Sen. John Liu is looking into a possible way out. Liu, a Queens democrat and chair of the New York City education committee, introduced a bill Monday that would give the state’s Board of Regents the authority to opt out of the tax credit program when it comes up for renewal in 2028. Our top story today has more.
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Local News
NY lawmaker introduces bill to strip Hochul of power over federal tax credit program
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