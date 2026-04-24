Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Happy Friday! It’s Reema Amin here with your top stories.

The Board of Education met yesterday, and we’ll get to that news in a second. After the meeting, lunchroom workers gathered at Daley Plaza down the street, then walked over to stop traffic outside board headquarters. Their union planned the act of civil disobedience on Madison Street to bring attention to stalled negotiations over a new contract with the district.

One of the protesting workers who received a ticket for obstructing traffic said she makes so little, she had 10 cents left in her bank account yesterday. She wasn’t optimistic.

“I’m not hopeful about what CPS is going to do,” she said.