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Happy Friday! It’s Reema Amin here with your top stories.
The Board of Education met yesterday, and we’ll get to that news in a second. After the meeting, lunchroom workers gathered at Daley Plaza down the street, then walked over to stop traffic outside board headquarters. Their union planned the act of civil disobedience on Madison Street to bring attention to stalled negotiations over a new contract with the district.
One of the protesting workers who received a ticket for obstructing traffic said she makes so little, she had 10 cents left in her bank account yesterday. She wasn’t optimistic.
“I’m not hopeful about what CPS is going to do,” she said.
In other news, the board voted to appoint Karime Asaf, who oversees English learner programming, as the district’s new chief education officer.
Local News
Two dozen cited as Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom workers rally for more pay
UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing about 1,700 lunchroom workers, held the rally to push the district for more pay. Negotiations have stretched more than 10 months.
Chicago Board of Education picks Karime Asaf as chief education officer
As chief education officer, Asaf will be responsible for overseeing the district’s academic vision for schools.
New Chicago schools chief’s contract makes it easier for district and CEO to part ways
The new three-year contract for CPS CEO Macquline King replaces a provision that provided 180-day notice to her predecessor, Pedro Martinez, after he was fired without cause. It also nods to the importance of the district’s relationship with the mayor.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Denver school board approves policy to protect students from immigration enforcement
The policy says Denver Public Schools students should not be questioned or detained by immigration enforcement agents without a judicial warrant, in addition to other protections.
Colorado lawmakers seek to limit group fueling growth in publicly funded home-school enrichment
Colorado lawmakers are hoping to reverse explosive growth in publicly funded programs for home-schooled students. Fly View Productions
What We’re Reading
‘Millionaire tax’ amendment won’t be on November ballot as Illinois Democrats can’t come to agreement, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Reema Amin/Chalkbeat.