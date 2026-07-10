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Good morning and happy Friday! Reema Amin here, reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago with more reporting today about CPS’s Black Student Success Plan.

Earlier this week, the Board of Education announced the names of most people who will sit on the inaugural Black Student Achievement Committee.

Today, our Mila Koumpilova has a Q&A with Eugene Robinson Jr., a CPS graduate who is now overseeing the implementation of the plan that the committee will focus on. As Mila writes, Robinson has had to walk the tricky line this year of pushing forward on the plan as CPS faces scrutiny from the Trump administration.