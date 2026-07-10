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Good morning and happy Friday! Reema Amin here, reporter for Chalkbeat Chicago with more reporting today about CPS’s Black Student Success Plan.
Earlier this week, the Board of Education announced the names of most people who will sit on the inaugural Black Student Achievement Committee.
Today, our Mila Koumpilova has a Q&A with Eugene Robinson Jr., a CPS graduate who is now overseeing the implementation of the plan that the committee will focus on. As Mila writes, Robinson has had to walk the tricky line this year of pushing forward on the plan as CPS faces scrutiny from the Trump administration.
Reply here if you have feedback or a tip. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you Monday.
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Local News
Chicago’s Black Student Success Director Eugene Robinson Jr. talks about the initiative’s first year
Chalkbeat spoke with Eugene Robinson Jr., who became the inaugural director of Black student success in 2024, about what he was able to accomplish during the initiative’s first year amid federal backlash against it.
Johnson-aligned Chicago school board members continue push for more funding from Springfield
The mayor-aligned board members and City Hall want state lawmakers to hold a special session and raise more revenue for education.
Chicago school board names members of Black Student Achievement Committee
The partial list of committee members came more than two years after state lawmakers mandated it and more than 14 months after the school board voted unanimously to launch it.
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At Hunter College, students tackle garbage — and a new way of shaping policy
The citizens assembly model, used for public decision-making around the world, is gaining traction in New York. Here's how it's being used at Hunter College.
What We’re Reading
Can America’s Best Engine of Social Mobility Weather a Bad Job Market? The New York Times (Paywall)
Faster solutions, lower test scores: How AI is eroding math skills, The Hechinger Report