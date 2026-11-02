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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

How does a public school with only 30 students spark three lawsuits, a law change, and a firestorm of controversy in less than a year? We dig into these questions with a close look at Riverstone Academy, a now-closed Pueblo County school that backers described as “Colorado’s first public Christian school.”

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Local News

Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next

Riverstone Academy was launched with the goal of prompting a religious liberty lawsuit. It didn’t last, but it spurred a state crackdown, lawsuits, and lots of debate.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

NYC’s enrollment free fall leaves Mamdani and Samuels with a small schools crisis. What will they do?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels tour a Brooklyn school where Samuels oversaw a merger. As New York City faces a growing number of underenrolled schools, some education leaders say mergers and closures should be a critical piece of Mamdani's schools agenda.Alex Zimmerman,Alex Zimmerman
Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan students miss school at alarming rates, but absenteeism hasn’t been a hot election issue

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates, Jocelyn Benson and John James, say they will work aggressively to reduce student absences.
Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

Wealthier, whiter neighborhoods benefit from Tennessee voucher program

More than one-third of voucher recipients live in just 20 ZIP codes, many in wealthier neighborhoods on city outskirts. One west Tennessee area is an outlier.

What We’re Reading

Latino students explore identity and leadership at La Raza conference, CPR

Black and Latino children end up in foster care in Colorado at higher rates despite overall drop, Colorado Sun

College students in swing states rally against off-campus voting sites, student ID bans, Stateline

Education Dept. is accused in lawsuit of throttling student debt cancellation, New York Times

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