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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
How does a public school with only 30 students spark three lawsuits, a law change, and a firestorm of controversy in less than a year? We dig into these questions with a close look at Riverstone Academy, a now-closed Pueblo County school that backers described as “Colorado’s first public Christian school.”
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Local News
Here’s how a controversial ‘public Christian school’ got started in a blue state — and what happened next
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What We’re Reading
Black and Latino children end up in foster care in Colorado at higher rates despite overall drop, Colorado Sun
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