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Good morning! Alex here.
Alternative high schools are constantly grappling with a core problem: How do you get students who are at risk of dropping out excited about school?
At Voyages Prep in Queens, one answer is an elective that gives students a chance to tackle community improvement projects. Recently, they took on the restoration of a run-down basketball court in Jackson Heights, helping design the space and raise thousands of dollars. Dozens of students wound up working on the project.
“It started off as an obligation, but then became a passion,” one student said. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
How a Queens school transformed a local playground — and its students’ lives
At Voyages Prep in Queens, a hands-on park renovation gave at-risk high schoolers a sense of purpose, driving better attendance and real-world leadership skills.
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