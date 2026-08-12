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Good morning! Alex here.

Alternative high schools are constantly grappling with a core problem: How do you get students who are at risk of dropping out excited about school?

At Voyages Prep in Queens, one answer is an elective that gives students a chance to tackle community improvement projects. Recently, they took on the restoration of a run-down basketball court in Jackson Heights, helping design the space and raise thousands of dollars. Dozens of students wound up working on the project.

“It started off as an obligation, but then became a passion,” one student said. Read more in today’s top story.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

How a Queens school transformed a local playground — and its students’ lives

How a Queens school transformed a local playground — and its students’ lives

At Voyages Prep in Queens, a hands-on park renovation gave at-risk high schoolers a sense of purpose, driving better attendance and real-world leadership skills.

Around Chalkbeat

Firms linked to 2 men convicted of public corruption have gotten campaign business from JB Pritzker and the CTU

Firms linked to 2 men convicted of public corruption have gotten campaign business from JB Pritzker and the CTU

The firms tied to former Ald. Isaac “Ike” Carothers and former Blagojevich administration official Bamani Obadele have gotten campaign business from the governor and in the hotly contested race for Chicago School Board president.

Memphis schools budget earns approval after more than a month of delay

Memphis schools budget earns approval after more than a month of delay

County commissioners criticized Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials for not attending Monday’s budget meeting, though district officials were not responsible for the delays.

Free backpacks, supplies, haircuts: Newark groups host back-to-school giveaways

Free backpacks, supplies, haircuts: Newark groups host back-to-school giveaways

The first day of school is fast approaching. Here’s where Newark families can get free school supplies.

What We’re Reading

NYC expands Mamdani-backed program for students in homeless shelters to more schools, Daily News

More than half of NYC students often bored in class, school survey finds, Daily News

Sharp drop in NYC schools’ reading tests leaves some questioning results of state exams, Gothamist

Zeta Charter School opens new high school campus in Washington Heights, amNY

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