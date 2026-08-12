Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! Alex here.

Alternative high schools are constantly grappling with a core problem: How do you get students who are at risk of dropping out excited about school?

At Voyages Prep in Queens, one answer is an elective that gives students a chance to tackle community improvement projects. Recently, they took on the restoration of a run-down basketball court in Jackson Heights, helping design the space and raise thousands of dollars. Dozens of students wound up working on the project.