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Good morning! Alex here.
As part of former Mayor Eric Adams’ sweeping curriculum overhaul, city officials required early childhood programs to use a single city-approved program called The Creative Curriculum. The move drew criticism from some educators, who said it curtailed their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.
Now, the administration of Mayor Zohran Mamdani is quietly allowing programs to choose from several approved curriculums instead. But one of the mandate’s most controversial elements remains: Educators must still use a data-heavy assessment system tied to The Creative Curriculum that some said created a significant paperwork burden. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
Eric Adams mandated NYC preschools adopt a single curriculum. Under Mamdani, they’re getting more choice.
The mandated curriculum drew backlash from some educators who said it added busywork and diminished their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.
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What We’re Reading
NYC has 2 more years to shrink class sizes: Staten Island continues to lag behind, data shows, Staten Island Advance (Paywall)
Can This Man Stop the Mamdani Agenda? New York Times (Paywall)