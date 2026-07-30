As part of former Mayor Eric Adams’ sweeping curriculum overhaul, city officials required early childhood programs to use a single city-approved program called The Creative Curriculum. The move drew criticism from some educators, who said it curtailed their ability to tailor lessons to their students’ needs.

Now, the administration of Mayor Zohran Mamdani is quietly allowing programs to choose from several approved curriculums instead. But one of the mandate’s most controversial elements remains: Educators must still use a data-heavy assessment system tied to The Creative Curriculum that some said created a significant paperwork burden. Read more in today’s top story.