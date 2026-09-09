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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philly.

The number of Philadelphia students who enroll in courses meant to help them pass a class they’ve previously failed has more than doubled over recent years, a Chalkbeat analysis of federal data found.

Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington has said credit recovery helps students reach graduation. But some skeptics say the classes don’t always teach all the necessary material, allowing students to earn credits without learning much.

Read more in our featured story, and let us know your thoughts on credit recovery in the survey form linked within.