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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philly.
The number of Philadelphia students who enroll in courses meant to help them pass a class they’ve previously failed has more than doubled over recent years, a Chalkbeat analysis of federal data found.
Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington has said credit recovery helps students reach graduation. But some skeptics say the classes don’t always teach all the necessary material, allowing students to earn credits without learning much.
Read more in our featured story, and let us know your thoughts on credit recovery in the survey form linked within.
As always, you can reach us at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
Newark students head back to class as district rolls out cellphone ban
Superintendent Roger León welcomed students back Tuesday as Newark schools began a year marked by new cellphone restrictions and concerns about immigration enforcement.
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
What We’re Reading
Federal stimulus money bought new technology for Philly students, but many schools lost track of where items went, The Conversation