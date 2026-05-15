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Good morning, and happy Friday. Reema Amin here with our top story.
Gov. JB Pritzker, like many other Democrats, has not yet decided whether Illinois will opt into the controversial federal tax credit scholarship program, which will use tax credits to incentivize donations to scholarship granting organizations for public and private school students.
But many have wondered whether states will be able to place certain conditions on the scholarship organizations. The answer is yes — probably, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said yesterday. Read the story from our national editor, Erica Meltzer.
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Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships
The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.
Mamdani expected to secure 2-year mayoral control extension and class-size delay in state budget
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to win a two-year extension of mayoral control and a longer timeline for implementing the class size law as part of a pending budget deal in Albany.
Detroit made buses free for students, but getting to and from school is still hard
Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield pushed for free bus service for Detroit children. Now, the city says it is working to address the misalignment between bus routes and school schedules.
What We’re Reading
CPS students spend day as Chicago City Council, passing ordinances and getting hands-on civics lesson, CBS Chicago
Mayor Johnson rules out school closings, mum on possible bid for reelection, Chicago Sun-Times
Thumbnail image by Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images.