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Good morning, and happy Friday. Reema Amin here with our top story.

Gov. JB Pritzker, like many other Democrats, has not yet decided whether Illinois will opt into the controversial federal tax credit scholarship program, which will use tax credits to incentivize donations to scholarship granting organizations for public and private school students.

But many have wondered whether states will be able to place certain conditions on the scholarship organizations. The answer is yes — probably, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said yesterday. Read the story from our national editor, Erica Meltzer.