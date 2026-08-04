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Good morning! Alex here.
New York City officials are beefing up their response to students who become chronically absent due to social or emotional disabilities such as anxiety and depression.
Schools will be required to designate school avoidance liaisons, and the Education Department will roll out training on how to talk with caregivers and gradually reintegrate students back to campus. The changes were sparked in part by a class action lawsuit. And they come as the city’s rates of chronic absenteeism remain far above pre-pandemic levels. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
NYC revamps how schools handle school avoidance under legal agreement
NYC public schools have long lacked clear guidance on school avoidance. Under a new agreement, the city is mandating liaisons and uniform training to support absent students.
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