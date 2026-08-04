New York City officials are beefing up their response to students who become chronically absent due to social or emotional disabilities such as anxiety and depression.

Schools will be required to designate school avoidance liaisons, and the Education Department will roll out training on how to talk with caregivers and gradually reintegrate students back to campus. The changes were sparked in part by a class action lawsuit. And they come as the city’s rates of chronic absenteeism remain far above pre-pandemic levels. Read more in today’s top story.