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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Aspiring child care providers in New York City now have a new way to apply for permits. Instead of a system where providers submitted paperwork and had no way to track the status of their application, programs can now submit and track their applications online. The site is part of what Mayor Zohran Mamdani hopes is a larger move towards making the notoriously complicated child care system easier to navigate for both providers and families, as he seeks to expand free child care. Today’s top story has more.
Local News
From paperwork maze to centralized tool: Mamdani launches new child care provider permitting site
NYC’s new provider dashboard replaces a ‘fragmented’ child care center permitting process. The city hopes this online hub for submitting and tracking health department applications will help new child care centers open faster.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
New Mandated Device Policy Leaves Some Divided, The Verdict (Benjamin Cardozo High School)
Broken Machines, Broken Motivation, The Dragon’s Den (John Dewey High School)
Thumbnail image by Mostafa Bassim / Andalou via Getty Images