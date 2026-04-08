Aspiring child care providers in New York City now have a new way to apply for permits. Instead of a system where providers submitted paperwork and had no way to track the status of their application, programs can now submit and track their applications online. The site is part of what Mayor Zohran Mamdani hopes is a larger move towards making the notoriously complicated child care system easier to navigate for both providers and families, as he seeks to expand free child care. Today’s top story has more.