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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Reporter Jason Gonzales visited Aims Community College, which built an $18.4 million wellness center to address the health needs of its students, half of whom are uninsured or underinsured. Read more in today’s top story.
ICYMI: Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Colorado case that could have big implications for the conditions states can put on religious schools that receive public dollars.
We’ve also got updates on the education-related ballot measures and races that were too close to call on Election Day.
Need to reach us? Email [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs
Incumbents leading in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing, preliminary election results show
Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass
Election results: Proposition NN passes, with money going to Colorado education
Around Chalkbeat
How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them
What We’re Reading
CSU President Amy Parsons to be paid $1.1M in resignation settlement, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Boulder parents take school closure fight to Colorado Supreme Court, court swiftly denies petition, Boulder Daily Camera
Early results show D-11’s first approval of bond measure in 20 years, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
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