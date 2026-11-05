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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Reporter Jason Gonzales visited Aims Community College, which built an $18.4 million wellness center to address the health needs of its students, half of whom are uninsured or underinsured. Read more in today’s top story.

ICYMI: Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Colorado case that could have big implications for the conditions states can put on religious schools that receive public dollars.

We’ve also got updates on the education-related ballot measures and races that were too close to call on Election Day.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs

A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs

To address student need at Aims Community College, officials built an $18.4 million health and wellness center. The building now provides a one-stop shop for students.
Incumbents leading in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Incumbents leading in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Three seats on the nine-member partisan board are up for election. All three races feature incumbents.
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing, preliminary election results show

Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing, preliminary election results show

The mill levy overrides would raise a total of $133 million for teacher pay raises, career and technical education classes, and building maintenance.
Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass

Election results: Colorado’s Prop 134 seems on track to pass

If passed, trangender students in Colorado wouldn’t be allowed to join school sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Election results: Proposition NN passes, with money going to Colorado education

Election results: Proposition NN passes, with money going to Colorado education

Proposition NN eliminates some or all Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights refunds. The measure is expected to raise billions for schools.

Around Chalkbeat

How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

How the 2026 election scrambled the politics of American education

From school vouchers to culture wars, the 2026 election could mark a turning point in education politics.
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.

What We’re Reading

CSU President Amy Parsons to be paid $1.1M in resignation settlement, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Boulder parents take school closure fight to Colorado Supreme Court, court swiftly denies petition, Boulder Daily Camera

Early results show D-11’s first approval of bond measure in 20 years, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)

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