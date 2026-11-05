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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Reporter Jason Gonzales visited Aims Community College, which built an $18.4 million wellness center to address the health needs of its students, half of whom are uninsured or underinsured. Read more in today’s top story.

ICYMI: Senior Reporter Ann Schimke listened as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Colorado case that could have big implications for the conditions states can put on religious schools that receive public dollars.

We’ve also got updates on the education-related ballot measures and races that were too close to call on Election Day.