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Good morning! This is Reema Amin, a Chalkbeat Chicago reporter who is ready for a post-election and post-election-analysis nap. And I’m willing to bet my colleagues are, too.

Everyone is talking about the “blue tsunami” across the country after Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats clinching a comfortable control of Congress (say that five times fast). But in Chicago’s first full school board election, I cannot use any water-related metaphors.

That’s because candidates backed by pro-school-choice groups that oppose the Chicago Teachers Union’s influence are on track to secure a majority on the board, but it’s slim. What does that mean for the types of policies this new board could embrace for schools? And who are these presumed winners, anyway? We break it all down for you.