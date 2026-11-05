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Good morning! This is Reema Amin, a Chalkbeat Chicago reporter who is ready for a post-election and post-election-analysis nap. And I’m willing to bet my colleagues are, too.
Everyone is talking about the “blue tsunami” across the country after Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats clinching a comfortable control of Congress (say that five times fast). But in Chicago’s first full school board election, I cannot use any water-related metaphors.
That’s because candidates backed by pro-school-choice groups that oppose the Chicago Teachers Union’s influence are on track to secure a majority on the board, but it’s slim. What does that mean for the types of policies this new board could embrace for schools? And who are these presumed winners, anyway? We break it all down for you.
Do you have questions about this historic election? What do you want the new board to tackle immediately? Tell us by replying here. See you tomorrow.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
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Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?
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What We’re Reading
Chicago referendums: Millionaire tax, gunshot detection win broad support, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Following CPS board election, Mayor Brandon Johnson plants flag against school closures, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
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