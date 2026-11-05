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Good morning! This is Reema Amin, a Chalkbeat Chicago reporter who is ready for a post-election and post-election-analysis nap. And I’m willing to bet my colleagues are, too.

Everyone is talking about the “blue tsunami” across the country after Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Democrats clinching a comfortable control of Congress (say that five times fast). But in Chicago’s first full school board election, I cannot use any water-related metaphors.

That’s because candidates backed by pro-school-choice groups that oppose the Chicago Teachers Union’s influence are on track to secure a majority on the board, but it’s slim. What does that mean for the types of policies this new board could embrace for schools? And who are these presumed winners, anyway? We break it all down for you.

Do you have questions about this historic election? What do you want the new board to tackle immediately? Tell us by replying here. See you tomorrow.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

The presumed winners come from diverse backgrounds and may lean toward fiscally conservative policies. But there are open questions about the alliances they might form.
Election 2026: In historic vote, Chicago elected 21 school board members, including almost half backed by the teachers union

Election 2026: In historic vote, Chicago elected 21 school board members, including almost half backed by the teachers union

For the first time, all 21 members of the Chicago Board of Education are up for election. Election results are coming in after voters went to the polls to pick a school board president and a district representative.
Chicago elects Jessica Biggs, current school board member and former principal, as school board president

Chicago elects Jessica Biggs, current school board member and former principal, as school board president

Big money and vicious personal attacks marked the race to lead Chicago’s first fully elected school board.

Around Chalkbeat

Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Unofficial results show Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, Bessie Harris, and Aliya Moore as winners in the DPSCD board race. Here are their priorities.
A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs

A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs

To address student need at Aims Community College, officials built an $18.4 million health and wellness center. The building now provides a one-stop shop for students.
Incumbents leading in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Incumbents leading in Colorado State Board of Education election, results show

Three seats on the nine-member partisan board are up for election. All three races feature incumbents.

What We’re Reading

Chicago referendums: Millionaire tax, gunshot detection win broad support, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

Following CPS board election, Mayor Brandon Johnson plants flag against school closures, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

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