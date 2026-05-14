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Good morning, Mike here from Chalkbeat New York.
Most education watchers are familiar with the learning loss students experienced during the pandemic. But new national research makes it clear that the achievement slide started long before the pandemic — as early as 2013. “The pandemic was the mudslide that had followed seven years of steady erosion in achievement,” said Harvard Professor Thomas Kane.
Our top story today, a collaboration between our national colleagues and the Associated Press education team, digs into what’s behind that slide. They also took a look at one district that’s bucking the trend. (New York isn’t included in the national study because of data limitations.)
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Around Chalkbeat
Kids are in a ‘reading recession’ as test scores continue to decline
Declines in reading scores started before the pandemic. But some school districts are helping students make progress with targeted support and science-of-reading-based instruction.
Detroit schools are making real gains in reading and math: 4 strategies that are working
Detroit schools are trying to make an academic comeback. Here’s what’s helping them make progress in a district once known for rats, textbook shortages, and unqualified teachers.
How can schools better prepare students after high school? Here’s what a few experts say.
As states overhaul graduation requirements, experts say schools will need more support for counseling and advising students to ensure career pathways are valuable.
What We’re Reading
As NYC Public Schools finalizes its AI policy, parents remain fearful of what will be in it, CBS News
For Bronx students, a diploma should mean more, Bronx Times (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Annie Barker / AP