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Good morning, Mike here from Chalkbeat New York.

Most education watchers are familiar with the learning loss students experienced during the pandemic. But new national research makes it clear that the achievement slide started long before the pandemic — as early as 2013. “The pandemic was the mudslide that had followed seven years of steady erosion in achievement,” said Harvard Professor Thomas Kane.

Our top story today, a collaboration between our national colleagues and the Associated Press education team, digs into what’s behind that slide. They also took a look at one district that’s bucking the trend. (New York isn’t included in the national study because of data limitations.)