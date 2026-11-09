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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Three votes. That was the margin between passing and failing as of Friday for a $73 million tax increase to benefit Jeffco Public Schools, which has said a failure could mean more school closures and staff layoffs.
We’ve also got news about the passage of Amendment 87, an overhaul of the state’s tax code that will boost funding for K-12 and early childhood education.
And please take a moment to help us remember our colleague Mónica Rohr, who died after a battle with cancer. “She had an incredible gift for demanding excellence while honoring the writer’s voice,” Chicago bureau chief Becky Vevea said. “And somehow she added a bit of magic to every story she touched.”
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issue 5A failing by just 3 votes, preliminary election results show
Election results: Colorado voters approve Amendment 87, strike down Proposition 136
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What We’re Reading
Colorado voters approved two measures targeting transgender youth. What comes next?, Colorado Public Radio
District 11 bond on pace to be largest in El Paso County history, Colorado Springs Gazette
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