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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Three votes. That was the margin between passing and failing as of Friday for a $73 million tax increase to benefit Jeffco Public Schools, which has said a failure could mean more school closures and staff layoffs.

We’ve also got news about the passage of Amendment 87, an overhaul of the state’s tax code that will boost funding for K-12 and early childhood education.

And please take a moment to help us remember our colleague Mónica Rohr, who died after a battle with cancer. “She had an incredible gift for demanding excellence while honoring the writer’s voice,” Chicago bureau chief Becky Vevea said. “And somehow she added a bit of magic to every story she touched.”

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issue 5A failing by just 3 votes, preliminary election results show

Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issue 5A failing by just 3 votes, preliminary election results show

The mill levy overrides would raise a total of $133 million for teacher pay raises, career and technical education classes, and building maintenance.
Election results: Colorado voters approve Amendment 87, strike down Proposition 136

Election results: Colorado voters approve Amendment 87, strike down Proposition 136

Amendment 87 asked voters to restructure the state’s tax code to create a graduated income tax.

Around Chalkbeat

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Rhor was beloved for her kindness, and for her thoughtful and authoritative approach to editing. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists will honor her life Nov. 17.
A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

A new coalition of student creators hopes content can stem violence among their peers

The UPenn Creators for Community Safety Institute is one year into its mission to slow gun violence through social media. Here’s what its youth creators are up to.
Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit needs more special education teachers. MSU partnership aims to help.

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Michigan State University have launched a partnership to meet the growing demand for teachers certified in special education.

What We’re Reading

Colorado voters approved two measures targeting transgender youth. What comes next?, Colorado Public Radio

District 11 bond on pace to be largest in El Paso County history, Colorado Springs Gazette

Phantom K9 dogs working in Denver schools receive training on weapons detection, CBS Colorado

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