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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
How do teenagers think about gun ownership? Do they know the facts? A weeklong program in Chicago aimed to get students thinking carefully about these topics — and sharing their findings with peers. Read more from Reema Amin.
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Around Chalkbeat
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement
The $94.4 million settlement will run out by the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wants DPSCD to prioritize keeping the interventionists hired with the funds.
Tennessee elementary schools might limit classroom digital device use under pending law
A bill awaiting Gov. Bill Lee’s signature would require schools to limit the use of electronic devices and block any K-5 students from accessing social media during school hours.
What We’re Reading
Almost 14,000 Colorado kids are on the waitlist for subsidized child care with program on the brink of collapse, Colorado Sun
Thumbnail image courtesy of Project Unloaded